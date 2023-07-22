Previous
Variation on sunny Adamski

Behind tge sharp flower is tge same flower in the icm shot. I am inclined to prefer this shot, to yesterday's
Wylie ace
I like them both. Can't decide!
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
I love it Moni, it looks fabulous!
July 22nd, 2023  
