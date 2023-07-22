Sign up
Previous
Photo 1048
Variation on sunny Adamski
Behind tge sharp flower is tge same flower in the icm shot. I am inclined to prefer this shot, to yesterday's
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
1
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Wylie
ace
I like them both. Can't decide!
July 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
I love it Moni, it looks fabulous!
July 22nd, 2023
