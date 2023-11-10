Previous
Odd craft by monikozi
Photo 1131

Odd craft

10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

moni kozi

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I used to make rugs like this when I was younger! The brand then was Readicut. I believe my Mum still has one of them.
November 10th, 2023  
Nada ace
I used to make rugs like this as well. I still have a Winnie The Pooh image in latch hook.
November 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
A beautiful craft, how wonderful that it still gets done.
November 10th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
You certainly are multi talented Moni.
November 10th, 2023  
