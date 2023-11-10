Sign up
Photo 1131
Odd craft
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
4
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1131
photos
104
followers
88
following
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Tags
owo-6
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Casablanca
ace
I used to make rugs like this when I was younger! The brand then was Readicut. I believe my Mum still has one of them.
November 10th, 2023
Nada
ace
I used to make rugs like this as well. I still have a Winnie The Pooh image in latch hook.
November 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
A beautiful craft, how wonderful that it still gets done.
November 10th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
You certainly are multi talented Moni.
November 10th, 2023
