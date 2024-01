January readings

What It's Like To Be a Dog by Gregory Berns - animal neuroscience; not exactly what I expected, but not a waste of time

The Devil's Cup by Stewart Lee Allen - travel literature about coffee in history; started off with a bang, only to get really bad in the last quarter

Salt, Sugar, Fat by Michael Moss - I did not finish this one; a documentary that could well serve a lawsuit; but way too much detail for me, and sometimes repetitive