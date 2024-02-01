Greek pebbles decoration

My attempt at wabi sabi. For some reason, in my mind it was about the impermanence of things. And I kept looking for some way to illustrate impermanence. Then I re-read the the post for the 52w challenge that said it is about imperfection. The imperfection of these pebbles is so fascinating. And what's more fascinating about them is that if they get dry, they are dull and mostly earth tones. But just add water and you get this mix of beautiful and unexpected colours.

Again going on AUTO mode and SOOC