Greek pebbles decoration by monikozi
Greek pebbles decoration

My attempt at wabi sabi. For some reason, in my mind it was about the impermanence of things. And I kept looking for some way to illustrate impermanence. Then I re-read the the post for the 52w challenge that said it is about imperfection. The imperfection of these pebbles is so fascinating. And what's more fascinating about them is that if they get dry, they are dull and mostly earth tones. But just add water and you get this mix of beautiful and unexpected colours.
Again going on AUTO mode and SOOC
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
Diana ace
What a great idea to wet them, I never thought of that before! Such beautiful tones and patterns. I love the background wall too.
February 6th, 2024  
