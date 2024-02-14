Sign up
Previous
Photo 1187
It takes a genius to figure out
that pink is not my colour. And red either.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
0
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1187
photos
99
followers
89
following
Tags
52wc-2024-w7
Susan Wakely
ace
Why would you choose another colour when this one suits you.
February 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Blue is definitely you!
February 15th, 2024
