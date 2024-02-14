Previous
It takes a genius to figure out by monikozi
It takes a genius to figure out

that pink is not my colour. And red either.
Susan Wakely ace
Why would you choose another colour when this one suits you.
February 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Blue is definitely you!
February 15th, 2024  
