Photo 1188
That sky in auto mode
The other day I took this photo for the colour collage. I was amazed at that sky. Again, automode. I only rotated the photo so that I don't lose my balance and so that our OCD friends don't get into a fit :)
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1188
photos
99
followers
90
following
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous artistic capture and wonderful matching colours.
February 17th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Love it!
February 17th, 2024
