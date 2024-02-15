Previous
That sky in auto mode by monikozi
Photo 1188

That sky in auto mode

The other day I took this photo for the colour collage. I was amazed at that sky. Again, automode. I only rotated the photo so that I don't lose my balance and so that our OCD friends don't get into a fit :)
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous artistic capture and wonderful matching colours.
February 17th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Love it!
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise