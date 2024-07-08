Previous
Bastion by monikozi
Bastion

The city of Aiud was built around a fortified citadel. One bastion featured this door. Behind it, there used to be an art gallery.
Mags ace
They are lovely doors! Perhaps it will be something else soon. =)
July 8th, 2024  
