Previous
Photo 1261
Bastion
The city of Aiud was built around a fortified citadel. One bastion featured this door. Behind it, there used to be an art gallery.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd June 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
They are lovely doors! Perhaps it will be something else soon. =)
July 8th, 2024
