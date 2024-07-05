Sign up
Photo 1258
Nicely maintained house in Aiud
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
1
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1258
photos
103
followers
92
following
Photo Details
7
7
3
3
1
1
365
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
23rd June 2024 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Well found and captured. Love the architecture
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Charming windows.
July 5th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Cute house!
July 5th, 2024
