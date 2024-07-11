Sign up
Previous
Photo 1263
A gem
lots of them in the city of Cluj-Napoca
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1263
photos
103
followers
92
following
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
26th June 2024 6:27pm
Christina
ace
I had not heard of this place before so I have googled it - it looks like a lovely place.
July 11th, 2024
