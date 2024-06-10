Chris and his tattoos

From the series of intimate portraits of the people form my local community. This is Christopher, a colleague of mine. He is an exceptionally talented and articulate educator with a profound understanding of life and a genuine concern for the children he teaches. He also has a passion for Shakespeare.
This photo was for the @52Frames competition – it turned out to be a collaborative effort between Christopher and myself. We had a special studio session to perfect the details for the photo competition. The theme was about noticing the small details in the world that we usually overlook.
When you work with someone every day, you might miss parts of their personality or character because they become so familiar. For this photo, we aimed to focus on the small, subtle details, like Christopher's tattoos, which truly reflected his character. Christopher suggested hiding his face to emphasise the artwork on his arms. I believe that getting too close to the tattoos would have missed the true impact of his designs.
This is the second of two shots I took to highlight his artwork. I’m looking forward to more collaborations in the future!