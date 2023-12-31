Vicky52Frames_2 copy

This photograph is “The park”.

My account was deleted so I have rejoined. - A full time job, a young family makes it hard to take a photo each day, but I will give it a shot so to start the new year off, here is one of my daughter - Embracing creativity, exploring unconventional approaches is a constant goal. Taking the "Mulligan" approach in the form of a 2023 challenge for a club, I decided to focus on the concept of negative space and integrate the Adamski effect. I have a keen interest in learning and mastering Photoshop layers. Good opportunity to see what I have learnt. In this attempt, my daughter became the focal point, posing near a charming park with an elegant and yet colourful umbrella. This setting provided a wonderful opportunity to experiment with creative photographic work, as I aimed to perfect the Adamski effect while skilfully trying to achieve and incorporate the concept of negative space.