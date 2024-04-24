Ali_1 copy

Meet Ali. He's a refugee who doesn't have a permanent place to live. I took his photo today and now I want to learn more about his story, his situation and what the Australian Government is doing to help people like him.

Did you know that in the last census, it was estimated that 15% of homeless people in Australia had arrived in the country in the previous five years? That's more than three times the size of that group in the general population.

Sadly, homelessness is increasing. Right now, around 116,400 Australians don't have a place to call home. This is the highest number since the census started counting how many people are homeless.