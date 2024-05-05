Keith

Every day, a new face joins the ongoing portrait series showcasing local personalities from Canberra. Let's meet Keith Joliffe, a Canberra local who is part of the musical duo known as Australia's Round Midnight. Keith has been playing music with his friend Ian for about 22 years – that's a long time spent enjoying and playing the blues together. I had the pleasure of catching these two musicians playing at Gold Creek Village ‘Pulp ‘cafe on a particularly cold day. If you happen to be in the area on a Sunday or Tuesday fortnight, I highly recommend grabbing a coffee and taking some time to relax and enjoy their lovely jazz tunes. Unfortunately, I didn't have enough time to capture Ian's portrait this time, but I'm slowly building up a gallery featuring different people from all walks of life in this beautiful part of the world.