The lone mushroom

As Autumn settles in, our surroundings are ablaze with the vibrant colours of changing leaves. Amidst this spectacle, however, our mushroom companions quietly emerge beneath the trees, eager to join in the seasonal transition brought on by the approaching wet weather. Yet, some of these fungi seem to favour the oddest of locations, such as this solitary mushroom that has sprung up dangerously close to a busy road. To capture its essence, I opted for the widest aperture my lens could offer, a choice that has me considering an upgrade to a faster lens. For now, though, I'll make a point to check on Mr. Mushroom's progress whenever I pass by on my way to the shops.