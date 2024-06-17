The garden treasure

Let us view the world of Viv's backyard through an orb............



In Viv's garden, secrets lie,

Where art and nature intertwine.

Statues hidden, leaves grown high,

A world of wonder, pure, divine



Among the blooms, the stone stands tall,

With ivy draped in nature's thrall.

Each sculpture whispers tales of old,

In this green embrace, stories unfold.



The overgrown leaves, a curtain green,

Reveal the art when gently seen.

In Viv's garden, magic flows,



A different spin on such a fascinating and magical world in Narrabundah