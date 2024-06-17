Previous
The garden treasure by mortmanphotography
66 / 365

The garden treasure

Let us view the world of Viv's backyard through an orb............

In Viv's garden, secrets lie,
Where art and nature intertwine.
Statues hidden, leaves grown high,
A world of wonder, pure, divine

Among the blooms, the stone stands tall,
With ivy draped in nature's thrall.
Each sculpture whispers tales of old,
In this green embrace, stories unfold.

The overgrown leaves, a curtain green,
Reveal the art when gently seen.
In Viv's garden, magic flows,

A different spin on such a fascinating and magical world in Narrabundah
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise