Previous
66 / 365
The garden treasure
Let us view the world of Viv's backyard through an orb............
In Viv's garden, secrets lie,
Where art and nature intertwine.
Statues hidden, leaves grown high,
A world of wonder, pure, divine
Among the blooms, the stone stands tall,
With ivy draped in nature's thrall.
Each sculpture whispers tales of old,
In this green embrace, stories unfold.
The overgrown leaves, a curtain green,
Reveal the art when gently seen.
In Viv's garden, magic flows,
A different spin on such a fascinating and magical world in Narrabundah
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Mark
@mortmanphotography
