Bruce

From the intimate series of portraits of Canberra identities, this is Bruce, partner of Viv, who is a good friend and a really good artist/educator. He is an architect by trade and if you think about it, an artist in a sort of way - In his own words, “Bruce. Happy to be retired, at last, with time to sort out the world over a cup (or two) of coffee. Where should we start?” And for the record, the coffee is excellent!!!