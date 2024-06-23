For the @52frames competition portraits of a stranger….this is part of a continuing series of intimate portraits from our Canberran society. This is Rachael, a homeless woman whose life story reveals both resilience and tragedy. I met Rachael on a Thursday morning after a night of freezing sub-zero temperatures that gripped the city. Despite her difficult circumstances, she stood out as one of the most articulate and knowledgeable people I've encountered in a long time.
Rachael’s story is complex and heart-breaking. She struggles to cope with life on the streets and claims to be entangled in issues with the government. Additionally, she is trying to reconnect with her family, who live overseas. Listening to her recount her experiences, I noticed some inconsistencies in her narrative, which added to the overall sense of confusion and difficulty she faces.
During our conversation, I asked if I could take her portrait. She agreed, with the stipulation that it be taken from the side rather than straight on. After processing the photo, I decided that a gritty black-and-white aesthetic best captured the essence of her situation. We spent about an hour together, sharing a warm coffee and a finger bun, her choice. Whenever I'm in Civic, I make it a point to check on her well-being to see how she is travelling. So I ask the question again, why are people like Rachael here and why isn’t the government helping them – Afterall we all belong to the same family – they call it humanity!