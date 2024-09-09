Walker on the ANU campus copy

Previous
Walker on the ANU campus
Walker on the ANU campus

Student walking the ANU campus on Sunday morning - what a lovely and modern campus - so close to the civic centre - this was a lovely idea to try to combine icm with a straight portrait of a student walking past - perfect opportunity!
9th September 2024

Mark

@mortmanphotography
