107 / 365
Walker on the ANU campus copy
Student walking the ANU campus on Sunday morning - what a lovely and modern campus - so close to the civic centre - this was a lovely idea to try to combine icm with a straight portrait of a student walking past - perfect opportunity!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
