Micky by mortmanphotography
101 / 365

Micky

This is Mikey, whom I met in Civic on a Sunday morning, along with his friend Daniel. I was searching for a subject for the 52Frames competition and found Mikey to be very approachable and friendly. He was eager to help with a photo for this week's challenge, which focused on the Rule of Odds. This rule suggests that a composition is more visually appealing when it includes an odd number of subjects (people, animals, or objects), as this tends to create a sense of balance and harmony in the image.
Mikey suggested this pose and that instead of just one finger, it would look better with three, and I have to agree—the resulting pose turned out quite well. I hope to run into him again and have the chance to take another portrait. I want to thank him for his time, creativity, and energy on that Sunday
25th August 2024

Mark

@mortmanphotography
