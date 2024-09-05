At the crack of dawn

The task for the @52frames competition was to take a photo during the Blue Hour (right after sunset or just before sunrise) to highlight the beautiful and unique blue tones of that time, and then submit it for the challenge.
So, I decided to head out at dawn to capture the blue light over Lake Burley Griffin, with the National Carillon in the frame. The Carillon is located on Aspen Island (now officially Queen Elizabeth II Island – a name change I don't really acknowledge, (a captains call by made the Morrison Government). The National Carillon was a gift from the British Government to Canberra, celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Australia’s capital.
Bad decision on my part! I thought we were heading into spring, but the weather had other plans. It turned out to be one of the coldest mornings in a while, hitting -1°C. My fingers were aching for a good hour and a half. I could only take so much and headed back to the warmth of my bed - It’s probably the coldest I’ve been in some time. After all the warm weather we’ve been having, I thought I’d be fine—wrong! Despite the chilly experience, I still think Canberra is one of the most beautiful capital cities in the world.