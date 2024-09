Purple carillon copy

Wear It Purple Day, observed annually on the last Friday of August, is a day dedicated to celebrating diversity and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Participants are encouraged to wear purple, a color represented in the rainbow flag, to show their support. This evening, the National Carillon was illuminated in purple as a symbol of this commitment. Despite the strong, cold winds, I made the effort to be there, demonstrating my support for this important cause