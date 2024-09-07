Phil copy_2

This a late entry as I held off until Phil allowed me to post it - I always try to provide some context with my photographs - I’ve started sharing my series of personal portraits – I couldn’t wait any longer and had to put this out there. This is Phil, a colleague of mine. In my opinion, he’s an outstanding educator who genuinely cares about his students' well-being and education. But that’s not all – Phil is also a highly talented artist and digital animator, and his work is truly incredible. He has so many passions that when you sit down to talk with him, time just flies. He’s articulate, intelligent, and fascinating to talk to. His students are lucky to have him as a teacher, and I’m lucky to have him as a friend.