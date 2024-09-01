The Lake on Sunday copy

The lake on Sunday with the high winds lifting the water up and smashing into the stone banks _ I do believe that this was probably one of the windest days we have had in the capital for quite a while.@bureauofmeteorology believes that a front with DAMAGING WINDS averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of around 100 km/h are likely. The peak of the risk is until mid-afternoon, or with shower activity in the south. Thought this would be a different approach to documenting the impact of the damaging winds on the weekend around Canberra.