Googong Dam

Today, I thought I’d post an alternate view of a well known landscape using ICM for visual effect.This is Googong Dam. This is a small dam made of earth, rocks, and clay, with a concrete part to control water flow. It’s located on the Queanbeyan River, about 5 km south of Queanbeyan in New South Wales and was finished in 1979. The dam provides water to the cities of Canberra and Queanbeyan.

The land around Googong has been important to the Ngunnawal people for thousands of years. The Queanbeyan River was a path they used to travel to higher land for special ceremonies like trade, marriage, and rituals. There are Aboriginal sites, such as the London Bridge Arch, that are considered sacred, and it’s important to respect these heritage areas.

