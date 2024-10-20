A heist ready to happen

Spotted in a suburban carpark under Coles – an urban illusion. From a distance, the car seemed empty, but the bucket seat covers threw me. At first glance, they looked like two masked figures—robbers, perhaps—sitting in a getaway car, their white balaclavas ready for action. I imagined them poised for a heist, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. The whole scene was unnerving, as if something big was about to unfold. If you’d seen it from afar on the street, you might have felt the same rush of anticipation.

But as I finished taking the photo, an elderly lady calmly approached the car, opened the door, placed her shopping in the back seat, and drove off without a hint of drama. Not at all what I expected. I’m glad it was just my imagination running wild

