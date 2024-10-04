Previous
The Tulip by mortmanphotography
116 / 365

The Tulip

Photograph posted to just prove that I did go to Floriade today – to quote William Shakespeare
"These flowers are like the pleasures of the world."
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
Photo Details

