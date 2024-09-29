Previous
doggy transport by mortmanphotography
doggy transport

This isn't my entry for this week's @52Frames competition, which focused on the theme of transportation—no straightforward shots of cars or buses allowed for this week. While walking through the pop-up shops at Haigh Market on Sunday in Canberra, I came across the most adorable dog, sitting comfortably in a pram, being wheeled around. It struck me as a perfect interpretation of transport for the brief, offering a quirky and charming story. But when I got home, I realised it could have been an even stronger composition if I'd captured the moment with Gordon’s partner pushing the pram down the footpath with the dog in it. As it stands, it’s simply comes off as a cute photo of a cute dog from that morning at the market. So here it is—a sweet portrait of a dog enjoying its Sunday outing helping out at the marketplace
