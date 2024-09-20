canola ahoy

The canola fields are transforming the rural countryside of NSW, spreading a vibrant yellow carpet across the landscape. The contrast of these golden fields against the blue skies and deep green of the wheat and legume crops is simply breath-taking. A big thank you to @snapsbysal for reminding me of the beauty in our regional areas at this time of year. I’ve captured some images that I’ll be sharing over the next couple of weeks. If you're hoping to photograph the canola, you probably have about two weeks max before harvest begins. (please note that in some areas, harvesting has already begun)
And........Just a friendly reminder—entering private canola properties without permission is not only illegal but can be dangerous. These areas may have hazards like snakes or ongoing chemical spraying. If you're unsure, it's best to stop by the farmhouse and ask for permission or call the number on the gate if it's closed, to ensure safe access.