spring colours natures designs

A few sharp shocks to begin with but Spring is here with an explosion of life, filling the air with fresh energy and the land with stunning displays of nature’s artistry. Look at the canola fields in rural NSW or Floriade with its tulips. Every corner of the natural world becomes a canvas for intricate designs, showcasing shapes and patterns that seem both delicate and deliberate.

The fields are painted with waves of colour, wildflowers stretching towards the sky in perfect harmony, creating a living mosaic of yellows, purples, blues, and whites. From a distance, they blend into one, but up close, each bloom reveals its unique design, its own tiny universe of shapes. Spirals of tendrils from vines curl around anything within reach, as if writing in some ancient, organic script - The blossoms, too, make their grand entrance—petals arranged in spirals and starbursts, each flower a reminder of nature’s mathematical precision and creativity as depicted here