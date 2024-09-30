Previous
Street art mural by mortmanphotography
Street art mural

Our city is rich in artistic expression, from stunningly crafted statues to vibrant street art and graffiti that bring energy and colour to our urban spaces. Tocumwal Lane, for example, is a hub of creativity, where striking artworks both inspire and captivate. Murals scattered throughout Canberra which add a unique warmth and charm to the urban landscape. Here is one of my personal favourites which is located on Lonsdale Street, near Haigh Park, right beside Goodbyes vintage shop – this is quite beautiful.
Mark

@mortmanphotography
