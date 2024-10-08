The artist

This is an interesting place to start a story about a portrait - I recently came across a book by Brandon Stanton titled Humans of New York, and one line from the introduction really resonated with me:



“Photography felt like a treasure hunt, and even though I sucked at it, I’d occasionally stumble upon a diamond. And that was enough to keep me wanting more.”



This statement perfectly captures how I feel about my own journey in photographing portraits within Canberra’s local community.

One of my most memorable experiences happened during a chance meeting with a gentleman in Ainslie Park on a quiet Sunday morning. His intense gaze revealed something powerful about him—an unwavering concentration. I titled the portrait “The Artist” because, as I later found out, he is a well-known artist in Canberra.



Unfortunately, I didn’t catch his name, and it still lingers in my mind.

In this portrait, there’s certainly a dynamic tension—a subtle power play between the subject, the photographer, and the viewer. His gaze is direct and confrontational, a demanding focus.



If anyone recognises this person, please feel free to share any details or comments. I’d love to add more to his story.



Just to be crystal clear with this portrait in the park - This was the diamond!!