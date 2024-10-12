struggling in the streets

Something is wrong with our society! - I was out in Civic on Saturday afternoon, and I saw something that made me think about the struggles people face with their mental health, especially those living on the streets.

Mental health is super important for all of us—it affects how we feel, the decisions we make, and how we connect with others. It’s all about our emotional, mental, and social well-being. Good mental health helps us deal with stress, reach our goals, and be a part of our community.

Lots of things affect our mental health, and no matter how old we are, we all face challenges from time to time. Mental health problems are common, and if we don’t take care of them, they can lead to even bigger problems, like homelessness.

In Australia, mental health issues are a big reason why some people end up homeless. When someone’s mental health gets worse, they might face other tough situations.

It’s a tough cycle. People with mental health issues can find it harder to keep a stable job or home, which can lead to homelessness. And being homeless makes it even harder to get help, avoid stress, and stay safe, which can make mental health problems worse.

For example, a recent study found that 39% of people who had been homeless reported having a mental illness in the past year, compared to only 20% of people who hadn’t been homeless (ABS 2023). It shows how connected mental health and homelessness are, and how important it is to tackle both issues together.

With a local election coming up, I continue to agitate for change by asking what our elected officials are doing to help with eliminating this scar on our society????This is a bi-partisan crisis that demands attention from every quarter of the political spectrum – think carefully about your voting preferences for our next election!