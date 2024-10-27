The Ouroboros

Wow! Lindy Lee’s Ouroboros is now open for everyone to visit at the National Gallery! This amazing sculpture, inspired by the ancient image of a snake eating its own tail, represents cycles of life – like birth, death, and renewal. The sculpture stands tall at four meters, weighing 13 tons, and is one of Lee's most impressive works so far.

You’ll find Ouroboros in the National Sculpture Garden right in front of the gallery. Its mirrored surface reflects everything around it, like people walking by, cars, birds, and clouds, creating a connection to the world. The artwork floats on a pond, with a walkway leading right into the "mouth" of the sculpture, inviting people to explore it up close.

Lee also included peaceful seating areas surrounded by native plants, making it a perfect spot to sit and relax.

At night, the sculpture lights up with thousands of tiny holes, casting a gentle, glowing pattern across its shiny steel surface, adding a magical touch to the night. So, I decided to track down there with the girls and have a look at it at night – here is a piece of art that is truly amazing and provides the photographer with some artistic challenges – I particularly like my star bursts from the entrance to the snake -Enjoy everyone!!