This is Flic

From my series of intimate photographs featuring local individuals around Canberra – This is Flic (short for Felicity), who works at Dirty Janes. When I first encountered Flic, I immediately sensed she would be an excellent model. She was more than willing to volunteer, and as it turned out, she has a natural charisma that the camera adored. Flic is another one of the unique talents in our community. As a graphic artist, she creates stunning and intricate prints of fantasy scenes—her work is nothing short of incredible. She has also explored the world of comics. Flic studied at the University of Canberra and is an avid member of the Lord of the Rings fan club. She follows Hern Ennorath Australia (a prominent Lord of the Rings fan community) online and actively participates in local medieval re-enactments. Additionally, she is involved with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) – Unofficial, a group dedicated to researching and recreating the arts, skills, and combat of pre-17th century societies. She is so interesting to talk with and would love to have her model for me again. Thanks again Flic!