Charismatic model

From my series of intimate portraits featuring the local community, I encountered a gentleman soaking up the autumn sunlight before winter's chill set in. I asked if he would be interested in a quick street portrait, and he kindly agreed, with the condition that I wouldn't use his name. He mentioned being part of the consular circuit, which I took to mean he frequently visited consulates and events in Canberra. I suspect he was someone of influence. The portrait turned out quite well giving a certain charm to his pose