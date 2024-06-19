Telstra tower

The only thing you could see this morning? Well, let me paint you a picture with a bit of humour. I've been scrolling through Insta and all the other platforms, soaking in the many views of the morning fog draping our beautiful city. It's all very picturesque, isn't it? But let's be real. It's great if you can catch a few landmarks peeking through the mist to create that romantic mood of a winter’s tale, but trust me, in Canberra, the only thing you could see was... Old Faithful , Telstra Tower (soon to be renovated), standing proud atop Black Mountain, like a lighthouse in a sea of white. Just a friendly reminder to the world that somewhere down below, hidden under this thick, white blanket, lies the community of Canberra…..freezing in sub zero temps…..Welcome to winter everyone!!!!