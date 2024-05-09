Daniel at Manuka

In this series highlighting the resilient individuals facing homelessness in Canberra, meet Daniel, a Manuka resident. At 52, he finds himself without a stable home, a stark contrast to the affluent backdrop of this suburb. Originally from Sydney, Daniel's education halted at Year 10, and he has spent his entire working life in supermarkets. His past was marked by a difficult childhood, and he has battled with alcohol and drugs for years. Currently, he sleeps rough, seeking shelter under a carport that he now calls home. His possessions are few, and he has placed his name on the list for community housing, though he doubts he will ever receive it. Daniel fears he will spend the rest of his days on the streets just surviving. A meal a day is a luxury; often, hunger is his constant companion. His story reflects the harsh reality of those living on the fringes of society, struggling to find stability and hope amidst the challenges of homelessness. Heart-wrenching. This portrait, captured today, hopefully portrays a sense of dignity.