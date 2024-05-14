Dylan Mooney

In this series of intimate portraits featuring local and some national personalities, here is Dylan Mooney who is a talented artist from Mackay in North Queensland. He is proud of his Yuwi, Torres Strait, and South Sea Islander heritage, which inspires his work in painting, printmaking, digital illustration, and drawing. Dylan is influenced by history, culture, and family, and he uses his art to respond to community stories, current affairs, and social media.



Despite being legally blind, Dylan uses digital tools with backlit displays to create vibrant, impactful illustrations. He is known for his bold use of colour, which reflects his experiences and his keen interest in politics. Dylan is part of a new generation of artists who are using digital technology to explore important issues like identity, desire, and representation. He is particularly focused on giving a voice to those who have been marginalised, and his work often represents queer love among people of colour. Dylan's art is not only beautiful but also meaningful, as it challenges us to think differently about the world around us.

This year he was invited to contribute to the Enlighten festival where his drawings and artwork were prominently displayed on the national portrait gallery for the festival. This photo was taken as he was answering questions relating to his artwork to the media gallery.

