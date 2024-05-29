lady in blue copy

I had the privilege of exploring a garden belonging to a colleague who is an art teacher and sculptor. Her garden is filled with hidden treasures, but none as beautiful as this one – the Lady in Blue. This stunning statue, hidden away under the foliage, is one of my favourites. Its beauty is breath-taking. As I took the photograph, I felt like I was stepping into a magical world. She looked so serene. I can't wait to return, photograph more of her incredible work, and perhaps uncover the stories behind these magnificent pieces of art.