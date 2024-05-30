robot_half_1

In my working environment, we have students come in for what we call mini-schools – part of the day is often dedicated to inclusive education – for one session we use robots in a fun and creative way. We use something called the Alpha Mini. It is a small, portable robot that's really fun and easy to use. It has cool features like talking, showing emotions with its LCD eyes, and recognizing faces and objects. With 4G LTE and 14 servo motors, it can do amazing moves like dancing and kung fu. Alpha Mini can walk, dance, and even do push-ups, using advanced technology to keep its balance and avoid obstacles. It interacts with people through voice, facial expressions, and gestures. You can also chat with it live and learn to program it with simple, colourful coding blocks

The company that produces this Alpha Mini is UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD, that was started in March 2012. It is a top Chinese company that makes smart robots. They were officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 29, 2023. Their goal is to make life easier and smarter by bringing robots into every home. Shades of Asimov!!!!!

