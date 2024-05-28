The busker

From my series of photos of people in and around Canberra, here’s someone special you can find at the Old Bus Depot Markets every Sunday, busking. He’s been playing there for a long time, entertaining everyone who passes by. Often, his amazing talent goes unnoticed. Let’s be honest, you go to the markets to buy and eat unique things, not necessarily to listen to music.

Look closely at his face, you can see the joy and passion he puts into his music. I know for sure that the vendors appreciate his talent. I stopped to listen to him and was amazed by his skill and variety of songs. So, next time you’re at the Old Bus Depot in Kingston on a Sunday, treat yourself to an incredible musical experience. Stop , listen, appreciate and enjoy the diversity of humanity.

