Previous
Slovakian Ambassador by mortmanphotography
53 / 365

Slovakian Ambassador

This is the current Slovenian Ambassador to Australia Sašo Podlesnik. Lovely man who we met at the Bee Free day at the Belgium Embassy on Sunday supporting World Bee Day.
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Mark

@mortmanphotography
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise