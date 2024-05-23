gb_y

From the series of intimate portraits of the people from the local community. Here's a story about Chaemin Lee, who goes by the nickname GB. She's one of the best hair stylists I've ever met, and she works at Just Cuts in Manuka and Fyshwick. Chaemin is originally from South Korea and moved here 17 years ago with her husband. They have two wonderful boys. Chaemin is cheerful, full of energy, and always goes the extra mile to help people at work. We often don't notice the amazing people around us, but they do so much for us. Next time you're in Manuka or Fyshwick, stop by Just Cuts and say "thank you" to her.