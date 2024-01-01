The inside of one of Canberra bus stops

In Australia's capital city, Canberra, those cool bus stops you see around are kind of a big deal! They started setting up these round bus shelters back in 1975, and they kept doing it until the early 1990s.

These bus shelters are like a style of architecture called brutalist, and they were made for the National Capital Development Commission. They're pretty tough and durable, but sometimes the windows can be a bit tricky, and they don't always have good lighting, so it's not the cosiest spot to wait for the bus.

At first, people had mixed feelings about these bus shelters, but now everyone thinks they're pretty cool. At this particular stop, some locals have decided to decorate it with key icons from the local area…can you name them??

