African Moses

We were blessed to have Afro Moses perform at the African Festival in the Park this Saturday which is an annual event that transports participants to Africa by experiencing the heart and soul of the rich and diverse cultures through art, music, dance, fashion, and food. He is an amazing artist from Africa who's really good at writing and performing music. He's performed alongside other great artists like The Wailers, Michael Franti, and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, as well as making music for movies and much more. The audience was ready to dance, jump, and sing along to his infectious music!

Afro Moses is from Ghana, West Africa, and has won many awards for his music. He sings, writes songs, plays many different instruments, and teaches music. People all over the world love his music because it's full of energy, has great messages, and his live shows are full of colour and excitement.

He plays a mix of music styles like Afro beats, reggae, funk, jazz, and more. Afro Moses uses traditional African instruments like the kora, mbira, and gonde, along with modern sounds, to create music that makes everyone want to dance! At his shows, the audience was joining in, singing, and dancing. It's like one big party where everyone feels uplifted and inspired. I was privileged to take his portrait during his performance at the festival.