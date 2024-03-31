scary_clown_3

I belong to a club called 52Frames and for this week's competition we are looking at minimalistic photography…. this is all about capturing simple, clean, and uncluttered images. Instead of filling the frame with lots of things, minimalist photos focus on one or a few subjects. This style often uses a lot of empty space, like a plain background, to emphasise the subject. By keeping things simple, minimalist photos can create a strong and striking impact. My first photo for this session focused on a piece of modern art I purchased using the iconic clown as the focus…..sourced from Curiosity Art and Liquid Modernity