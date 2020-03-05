Sign up
Photo 1889
March 5th
Another from yesterday's visit to Muncaster Tarn. So serene and peaceful.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
2
0
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
4th March 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
tarn
,
muncaster
,
@motherjane
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab - love the reflections - so good in bw
March 5th, 2020
bep
Very pretty.
March 5th, 2020
