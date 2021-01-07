Previous
A Gentle Thaw by motherjane
Photo 2107

A Gentle Thaw

7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Jane Armstrong

ace
@motherjane
Bep
Lovely soft image.
January 8th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured, great bokeh too!
January 8th, 2021  
