Photo 2108
Birthday Bonfire
I have spent my 55th birthday in the garden clearing a large section of gorse and brambles. Very satisfying and rewarding.... I am now enjoying a glass of red wine!
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Tags
birthday
,
garden
,
bonfire
Newbank Lass
ace
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!
January 10th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Happy Birthday !
January 10th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Happy birthday! Now THIS, is a bonfire!
January 10th, 2021
Jane Armstrong
ace
@newbank
@ziggy77
@elatedpixie
Thank you. We used a leaf blower to keep the fire going.... very satisfying
January 10th, 2021
