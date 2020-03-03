Sign up
Photo 3711
Early morning walk
This morning, Ellie woke me up and jumped around until I got dressed and walked her.
It was a lovely time of day.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
ellie
brighton
_days
